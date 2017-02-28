Edmonton considers charging for taking sidewalk space

It took Edmonton until this year to consider an idea Calgary has had since 1988: Charging developers for taking sidewalk space.

Following an earful struggling citizens gave city council members Monday about sidewalk hazards, Traffic Operations Acting Director Darryl Mullen said Tuesday Edmonton is considering charging developers for taking up public space during construction.

Mullen said companies would be motivated to re-open sidewalks faster if they were being charged for taking up the space with signage.

“It creates that monetary incentive for the contractor to be more efficient,” he said. “There are potential revenues, but we have to explore that further.”

Related

Calgary has used this approach for 29 years, in the form of a daily street permit.

“Not only does it keep us in the loop to ensure work that is being done is following safety protocols, it makes sure the we’re not repeating work,” said Calgary roads spokesperson Chris McGeachy.

Mullen said Mayor Don Iveson’s inquiry into sidewalk hazards earlier this year prompted the city to look at updating its policies.

“We’re seeing a lot more development and construction, so this really is an opportunity to improve,” he said. “We will be in contact with Calgary to get more information on their best practices.”

Edmonton is also looking at updating its snow and ice policy to better accommodate pedestrians.

Snow build-up along sidewalk curbs has been problematic for Zachary Weeks, who requires a wheelchair.

“I’m really fortunate that we live in a city where there’s been a couple of times I’ve got stuck and a passer-by gives me a shove and off I go again,” he said. “I have to be proactive and go out when it’s safe to do so.”