Edmonton gears to improve open data system with declaration push

Edmonton is poised to become the first Canadian city to adopt and the “International Open Data Charter,” but one critic says it takes more than a declaration to improve access to information.

Speaking at an executive committee meeting Tuesday, city officials recommended Mayor Don Iveson submit a formal letter on behalf of council to adopt the charter, a document that outlines best practices for the release of government data.

Edmonton would become the first Canadian city to adopt the charter, if city council approves the recommendation next week. The goal is to make Edmonton more transparent.

“It helps advance a tradition of leadership in the city on this issue,” Iveson told the committee, “and sends the right message to the public about our openness and innovation.”

But adopting the charter only goes so far, according to Ward 11 city council candidate Troy Pavlek, who’s made numerous requests for Edmonton data.

He said the city has been late on his requests and has hardly communicated at times.

“Accepting the open data charter is an unequivocal yes,” Pavlek told the committee.

But he suggested the city and the province need to work together so that data is released more efficiently.

“If other departments don’t co-operate, data isn’t going to get released,” he said. “I would like to see some government structure or audit team in place to ensure data is being opened up.”