Edmonton's Sonic Boom festival will not return in 2017

Edmonton will get a little less Mother Mother, as the Sonic Boom festival has petered out.

Live Nation and Edmonton radio station Sonic 102.9 FM announced Tuesday that the annual outdoor alt-rock festival will not return in 2017 after eight years.

The festival has brought through superstar acts like Jack White, Linkin Park, Blink 182, Arctic Monkeys and the Flaming Lips, as well as frequently returning Canadian performers like Mother Mother.

The past several years, Mother Nature has plagued the festival with cold weather on Labour Day weekend.

Sonic Boom moved to a new location at Borden Park in 2015, offering green space to replace the former concrete surroundings of the Northlands grounds.



A statement on the radio station's Facebook page said it's "time to explore new ideas."