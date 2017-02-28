Insight data outlines how Edmontonians get around

Edmonton’s civic affairs lovers tend to take transit more and drive less than the general public, according to survey results from Insight Communities.

Insight, a city-run online surveyor that gauges public opinion on Edmonton projects, released data that outlines citizens’ modes of transportation.

For instance, 19 per cent of Insight members take public transit. That’s six percentage points more than the 13 per cent of Edmontonians who ride the LRT or bus, according to Statistics Canada census data.

“We share this (Insight) data as a point of interest,” said Cory Segin, manager of public engagement with the city. “It gives us a sense on who participates in our surveys.”

The Stats Can and Insight numbers also varied in the percent of residents who drive and walk.

The Insight survey found 66 per cent of members use a vehicle — six per cent less than Stats Can’s driving figure of 72 per cent.