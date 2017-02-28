Jury sees footage of man accused in warehouse stabbings buying knives

EDMONTON — The Crown has submitted surveillance footage showing a man buying two knives from a shop in West Edmonton Mall just about an hour before he allegedly killed two co-workers and wounded several others.

Jayme Pasieka, 32, is charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons-related counts in the bloody assault at a Loblaws grocery warehouse.

An employee of the Supply Sergeant store testified Monday that the man in the surveillance video was Pasieka.

He also identified the knives used in the attacks as the ones he sold to Pasieka.

Asked by the Crown to describe Pasieka's demeanour that day, the clerk testified it was no different than anybody else's in the store.

Pasieka is accused of stabbing his co-workers as he walked through a huge Loblaws complex on Feb. 28, 2014.

He was arrested a few hours after the attacks sitting in a vehicle in an industrial area on the opposite end of the city.

Thierno Bah, 41, and Fitzroy Harris, 50, were killed and four other men were wounded.