Changes that will allow MacEwan University students to modify their preferred name and gender on school systems are “incredible and welcome,” said one student leader.



Jason Garcia, VP student life for the Students' Association, said he’d pushed for the changes after hearing from students who have been outed as transgender or non-binary when a professor read their birth name off a class list, or when their email address didn’t reflect their chosen name.



“It can be very isolating and invalidating,” Garcia said.



University officials announced late Monday that they’ve streamlined the process for students, staff and faculty to update their first or last name to one of their choosing.



For gender, people can pick male or female, or fill in a blank with another identifier.



The changes will affect things like student lists and IDs, but legal names will still appear on legal documents like transcripts.



The decision is part of a larger shift towards making documentation more inclusive for people who don’t identify with a traditional gender binary. The University of Alberta added a third gender option to their application form last year.



Back in 2015, Alberta also stopped requiring transgender people to have had surgery before being allowed to change their documents.



But Jan Buterman, past president of the Trans Equality Society of Alberta, said some hurdles still remain.



“It’s now much easier [to choose your gender on documents] but that doesn’t mean it’s equally easy for people who are transgender to change their documents,” he said.



In Alberta, people who are transgender still have to submit a doctor’s letter to change their documents.



“Requiring someone to prove that they maintain they’re maintaining their gender is discriminatory,” Buterman said. “When someone is cisgender [meaning a person whose gender and identity match their birth sex] and you have to go get your birth certificate no one asks you to prove you’re maintaining your gender.”



Still, he called MacEwan’s decision to make things easier for students “amazing.”



“Long story short, this whole notion of what your identity is versus what your identification says is really important.”