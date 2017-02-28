Man was inside vehicle stolen from Meadowlark Mall, say police

A vehicle was stolen in West Edmonton Tuesday afternoon while a man was still inside, according to police.

Police responded to a stolen vehicle call at Meadowlark Mall, at 159 Street and 87 Avenue, around 2:30 p.m., where it was reported a 1977 maroon-coloured Chevy Silverado with the licence plate BVS 8679 was left running with a passenger inside.

Police say the passenger is a 46-year-old man who functions at the level of a seven-year-old child.

The vehicle was last seen travelling northbound near 156 Street and 95 Avenue.



The passenger, Cameron Lone, is described as six feet tall with a slim build. He has brown hair and was wearing an Edmonton Oilers hat, an Oilers jersey, blue jeans and grey shoes. Police say he may also be wearing a grey jacket.



The suspect is described as an indigenous male in his 20s who is 5’5” tall with an average build, with tattoos on his hands. He was seen wearing a grey jacket, a ball cap.