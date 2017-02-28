More Albertans discuss U.S. politics than Canadian issues: Trump poll

The Trump effect is real in Alberta.

According to a new poll released Tuesday by Insights West, Alberta families are more likely to sit around the dinner table and talk about politics in the United States than they are about matters at home.

When asked how often people discuss American politics with family, friends or co-workers, 40 per cent of Albertans who participated in the poll said they “frequently” do, and another 37 percent said they “occasionally” talk about U.S. matters.

When it comes to Canadian politics, 36 per cent talked about it “frequently” and 38 said they did “occasionally.”