People ‘still crying’ after fatal Edmonton apartment fire in January: Business owner

A fire where dozens watched as a person burned above them on a balcony in January before eventually dying still stirs heavy emotions in many, according to a hero from that night.

Riza Kasikcioglu, who risked his own life to rescue as many tenants he could from Oliver Place, at Jasper Avenue and 117 Street, said people regularly drop in to his shop to express gratitude and grief.

“Everybody is still coming in, crying and giving me a hug. Old, young, everyone,” Kasikcioglu, owner of nearby Maximo’s Pizza, told Metro. “They say, ‘You did a good job,’ ‘You saved my niece,’ or, ‘You saved my mother.’”

But like many in the community, the fire has taken a toll on the small business owner who refused to be an onlooker.

“I feel very sad, actually,” he said. “At least seven days after, I was in shock. But [at the time], I was just worried about kids and animals. So I kept going one more [apartment], one more, one more and I, eventually, fell down.”

Kasikcioglu was treated for smoke inhalation and says he injured his back and knee from carrying a wheelchair-bound woman out of the burning building.

To this day, many questions onlookers and residents have about the fire and victim remain unanswered.



Edmonton Fire Rescue Services spokesperson Katie Stewart said the investigation into the fire is ongoing.



“We’re still waiting for the result of testing on items sent to the lab, which can take up to 90 days,” she said.

Officials have still not released any information about the victim, who many people on Jasper Avenue saw burning.



The fire started at 6:52 p.m. on the seventh storey of the building and damaged five other suites.

It took more than 90 fire fighters to battle the fire.

A representative for the building’s management company expects a final report into the fire’s cause and the victim’s identity to be released soon.

“I spoke at length with the fire investigator and he gave me a bit of an overview but it’s most appropriate to wait for the report which should be out this week,” said Dan Arrigo, a portfolio manager at Vancouver-based Devonshire Properties. “Our staff have been in touch with fire services and other agencies and we’re requesting that [information] be publicly released.”

All of the damaged suites, with the exception of the one where the fire originated, have now been fully restored.

Tenants of three suites will move back in this week, while the residents of two others have decided to move elsewhere.

The final damage – estimated at more than $500,000 – has not been tallied yet, but Arrigo said it could have been much worse if not for the building’s concrete structure and swift response from fire fighters.

Arrigo, who has been at the building in the aftermath of the blaze, has been struck by the community’s response.