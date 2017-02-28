Alberta Premier Rachel Notley plans to meet with Trump administration

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley expects to meet with members of United States President Donald Trump’s administration on Wednesday.

Notley has been in Washington, D.C. since Feb. 26 to advocate on behalf of Alberta businesses amid talk of possible American protectionism policies. Some observers worry possible border adjustment taxes could severely hurt the $84 billion in trade between the province and its southern neighbours.

So far, Notley has met with several governors, senators, the U.S. ambassador to Canada and influential think tanks, such as the Heritage Foundation, during the mission but not with anyone with a direct line to the president.

She expects that to change soon.

“We are hoping to have meeting with administration officials [Wednesday]. I’m not going to get into specific names until those meetings are finally confirmed but, yes, we do anticipate meeting with people in the Trump administration,” Notley told media on a conference call Tuesday.

Based on her meetings so far, Notley still isn’t sure what moves Trump may take, specifically on taxing Alberta energy products at the border.

“It’s still somewhat speculative,” she said. “I can’t remember the different positions among the different think tanks but there was not a consistent position around the value [of a border adjustment tax]. That’s the kind of thing you pick up in the news to some degree, that it remains a matter of significant debate here.”

The premier said it is “impossible to speculate on the eventual outcomes of the decision-making process underway at the highest levels of the U.S. government,” something her anticipated meeting with Trump staff may help clear up.