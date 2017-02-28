Student Association pledges $1M for future students services

The students' association at NorQuest college is pledging $1 million to improve student experiences at the school.

The pledge is part of a larger campaign called Maximizing Opportunities that has seen students at the school raising money to improve it, and officials say funding will be used for services and facilities.

NorQuest College spokeperson Michael Chevalier said the money would be invested at the new Singhmar Centre for Learning and to retrofit the existing Student Activity Space located at the downtown campus.

“As NorQuest moves forward we want to make sure what we do is positive and inclusive to meet the needs of the students. We see this as an amazing example of students investing in the college and the future needs of students,” Chevalier told Metro.