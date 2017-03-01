Edmonton Catholic trustee calls for more collaboration with public board

An Edmonton Catholic School Board Trustee is calling for more sharing of buildings and resources with other school districts, even though the provincial organization representing Catholic trustees is against it.



Patricia Grell put forward a notice of motion at Tuesday’s board meeting advocating to the Alberta Catholic School Trustees Association to repeal policies that prevent collaboration with non-Catholic school districts.



The association currently has a policy opposing the joint use of school buildings with public boards “in any manner that has the effect of undermining or interrupting the full permeation of Catholic values and beliefs.”



Grell, however, said Catholic-public facility sharing has worked in Innisfail and Sylvan Lake.



“We have examples in the province of these joint facilities, and I don’t see that the sky has fallen,” she said.



“I guess I just kind of wonder if this policy is based on fear and not fact.”



Grell said a similar partnership could work out in the future in southeast Edmonton, where the Catholic St. Gabriel and public Hardisty schools are both aging and struggling with low enrolment in the same neighbourhood.



She is also calling for greater collaboration with libraries, health centres and community groups.



“I don’t see why we need to have almost a fortress mentality, of keeping to ourselves and keeping separate, keeping our students from interacting with non-Catholic students. I mean, they play on hockey teams together, they play on soccer teams together,” she said.



Woodcroft Elementary School closed years ago in Grell's neighbourhood due to low enrolment, and she feels it’s had a negative effect on the community.



The Catholic board is expected to vote on Grell’s motion on March 21.



Edmonton’s Catholic and public boards collaborate on busing to save money under the Edmonton Student Transportation Authority, but do not share any buildings.



Edmonton Public School Board Chair Michael Janz said his board has a longstanding “pro-sharing policy” and welcomes collaboration with any other board.



“All of us have to think creatively about how we use our scarce capital funding to best achieve the educational outcomes of our ever more complex students,” Janz said.



Catholic trustees association president Adriana LaGrange said in an e-mailed statement that Catholic and public districts collaborate in various ways but there are “certain boundaries that cannot be crossed.”



“To respect our freedom to worship, symbol, and ritual and to respect the freedom of those who do not want this permeation of faith a certain level of space and separation is required,” she wrote. “We will not compromise those principles.”



***



A quick Q&A with outgoing public board chair Michael Janz



Tuesday marked Michael Janz’s last meeting as chair of the Edmonton Public School Board.



Janz, who has been outspoken on many issues in his two-year term as chair, announced last week he would step down to focus on fatherhood after the birth of his son Miles.



He will continue to serve as Ward F Trustee.



We caught up with the outgoing chair with a few questions on his way out.



Q: Is there anything you won’t miss about being board chair?



A: “The difference in workload between being a chair and a trustee is enormous.



“So I’m really looking forward to stepping up my swaddle game with Miles and working on improving my diaper changing ability on evenings and weekends. It’s going to be nice to have a little more time to spend with my youngster.”



Q: Is there one particular issue facing the Edmonton Public School Board right now that you feel is the most pressing?



A: “We are seeing more and more babies and our kindergarten classes are going to be fuller and fuller each year. So we need to ensure that we have new schools, new spaces and new infrastructure.”



Answers have been edited for space.

