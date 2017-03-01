Edmonton Mill Woods parks get funding boost from feds
Government of Canada kicks in $433,900 in infrastructure spending for four projects in Mill Woods.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Mill Woods is getting park upgrades and a new basketball court thanks to a cash injection from the federal government.
Minister of Infrastructure Amarjeet Sohi, who happens to be the MP for Edmonton Mill Woods, announced $433,900 in infrastructure funding for the community Wednesday.
The funding, part of the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program, will be split among four project: upgrades to Bisset Park, a new basketball court at John Paul I Park, a patio area at Ridgewood Community League, and enhanced recreational facilities at St Mary’s Coptic Orthodox Church of Edmonton.