Police make cocaine bust in southwest Edmonton

Police say they've kept more than $400,000 worth of cocaine from hitting Edmonton streets after a bust they made in February.

According to a press release sent out Wednesday, the Edmonton Drug and Gang Enforcement (EDGE) Unit seized large amounts of cocaine from two homes while executing search warrants in the city's southwest on Feb. 23.

Officers seized six kilograms of packaged cocaine hydrochloride, one kilogram of buffing agent and other "cocaine related" tools and solvents from a residence in the Chappelle Neighbourhood, as well as six grams of cocaine hydorchloride and more than $3,000 cash from a home in Mactaggart the same day.

Detectives say they seized a hidden compartment found in the trunk of a Toyota Rav 4.

Officers arrested a 31-year-old suspect and seized $1,410 that was in his possession.



“We’re working to dismantle the drug trade in Edmonton and let criminals know they’re not wanted in our neighbourhoods,” Staff Sgt. Kevin Berge with EDGE Unit said in the press release. “Every arrest and drug seizure makes a difference.”