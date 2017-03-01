Psychiatrist says man accused in fatal warehouse stabbings was mentally ill

EDMONTON — The trial of a man accused of killing two co-workers and injuring several others during a bloody assault at a Loblaws grocery warehouse has turned to an examination of his mental state.

Forensic psychiatrist Dr. Roger Brown testified Tuesday that he concluded Jayme Pasieka, 32, suffered from a mental illness, most likely schizophrenia.

Pasieka has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons-related counts.

Defence lawyer Peter Royal asked Brown what impact the mental illness would have had on Pasieka's ability to form the intent to kill.

Brown replied that the accused would have understood that "inflicting severe injury on someone would have led to their death."

Crown prosecutor Kim Goddard argued that his purchase of two knives at a store, his decision to conceal them at work and his military-style dress that day all signalled Pasieka's planning and preparation.

Brown said yes when Goddard asked if the accused was capable of exercising free will and making choices.

The psychiatrist said he was not able to come to a clear conclusion on the motive for the attacks.

Thierno Bah, 41, and Fitzroy Harris, 50, were killed and four other men were wounded in the attack in February 2014.