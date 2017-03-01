Rare Edmonton fish habitat saved in push to move proposed boat dock

Rare fish habitat in Whitemud Creek has been saved after city councillors rejected a contentious dock.

Councillors at the urban planning committee voted against the proposed site Wednesday, following debate over a proposed boat dock that would be metres from the city’s only remaining natural creek.

Environmental group Sierra Club argued the dock would negatively affect fish while staff said its assessment was incomplete.

As a result, councillors voted in favour of moving the dock upstream.

“It’s the last fishery we have left in the river,” Coun. Ben Henderson told reporters. “If it’s that important, I don’t think it was worth taking the risks.”

But the decision means the city will have to spend money on a re-assessment. It will also delay the dock’s construction to 2018.

“We should find funding internally to get this done,” chief city planner Peter Ohm told committee.

He told reporters the city will go back to re-examine its policy to avoid having to re-do environmental assessments in the future.

“But at the same time, it’s fair to say the consultants that were hired to do this work did exactly what they were asked to do,” he said. “We stand behind their work.”

The result delighted Sierra Club co-ordinator Charlie Richmond.

“It was more than what we wanted,” he said. “The discourse here was absolutely civil. Things are changing. It’s a different council and a different administration.”