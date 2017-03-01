RCMP search for man missing since Fort McMurray fire

Wood Buffalo RCMP are looking for a man who’s not been heard from since the Fort McMurray wildfire in May 2016.

RCMP said Wednesday Mounties were notified in February that Charles Bastien, 55, has not been in contact with his family since the wildfire.

“His family was aware that he was staying in a camp outside of Fort McMurray at the time,” RCMP said in a news release. “Police have also been unable to make contact with the man.”

Bastien is described as 5’9″ and about 180 lbs. He has blonde hair that is greying and green eyes. He speaks French and English.

RCMP said his most recent address was in Edmonton, but he’s also lived in Quebec and Ontario.