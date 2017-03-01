MADD voices concern over stayed charges, crown prosecutor shortage

Mothers Against Drunk Driving is voicing concerns after a shortage of crown prosecutors in Edmonton was blamed for charges being stayed in 15 cases that were to be heard in provincial court.



The suspended charges included two for impaired driving, as well as other crimes including fraud, theft, possession of a dangerous weapon and assault of a peace officer.



“To me, these people could feel that they got away with it once, why not do it again, that kind of attitude. It’s concerning,” said MADD Edmonton and Area President Jason Hills.



“That’s scary to think about, when we have people committing serious offences and not being held accountable.”



Chief Crown prosecutor Shelley Bykewich said there is a 14 per cent vacancy rate in the prosecutors' office and the shortage is complicated by a Supreme Court of Canada ruling that set out new deadlines for completing trials, with a maximum of 18 months for cases at the provincial level.



The Edmonton Police Service issued a statement saying the news is disappointing, but not surprising.



“We feel for the victims in these cases and we worry about the reputation of the criminal justice system with the public,” the statement read.



Alberta Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley said more prosecutors and court clerks are being recruited, with a shortage of eight to 10 crown prosecutors in Edmonton and 14-16 provincewide.