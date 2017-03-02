Breastfeeding moms need support at work and school: UoA researcher

There’s a lack of supports for breastfeeding mothers – not to mention locations to lactate – at the University of Alberta and throughout Edmonton, according to one researcher.

Nursing PhD student Shela Hirani recently did an assessment of the university’s breastfeeding facilities and policies, as part of the school’s Sustainability Scholars program, and identified the same kind of gaps she says force many women in society to abandon school or work after giving birth.

“Women are very productive workers in society, but this topic I found very important to address,” Hirani told Metro. “Women who would like to breastfeed do not have the privacy they need and not everyone accepts women that publicly breastfeed.”

Hirani found that while the school’s Nursing Graduate Student Association made great efforts to set up a breastfeeding room at the Edmonton Clinic Health Academy building, it lacked a refrigerator for storing milk, was difficult to access and wasn’t widely publicized.

Other spots where new mothers could breastfeed in privacy were far from where they’d expect classes to be, she said.

“If you look on the U of A website, you’re going to see five or six childcare facilities,” she said. “But when I personally visited those set ups, they were so far from the university that it would be a 10 to 15 minute walk, half of her break, just to travel there.”

Breastfeeding in public is possible, but Hirani said many moms aren’t comfortable doing it in busy places like the student lounge and some face judgment for it.

It’s a problem she says extends beyond campus.

“When I visited other facilities, universities and office environments – and even talking with my colleagues working in different set-ups within the city – we hardly see places where there is private space available to breastfeed,” said Hirani. “And when women then publicly breastfeed in restaurants, or anywhere in the city, many times people stare at them. I even heard of a lady breastfeeding in a restaurant and the waitress asked her to cover herself.”

Edmonton resident Sandy Arias is mother to a four-month-old boy and says she’s been told to cover up while breastfeeding.

“I was like, ‘Why? Why should he have to eat under the blanket?’ Sometimes it’s very hard because if your baby doesn’t latch on properly there could be problems and milk can be sprayed everywhere,” she said.

Arias said more private facilities in the city would give mothers more freedom to get around.

“When you go shopping in stores, sometimes they’ll let you use the dressing rooms,” she said. “If I’m going to the mall or something and he’s hungry, I will just feed him in the car before I go in because I know it’s going to take me a while to find a spot.”

Shopping malls are actually one place Hirani gives credit.

“Some of the shopping centres these days have a separate location where women can actually go and feed their own babies while shopping,” she said. “They’re good, especially the new centres, they’ve really made sure to reserve more than two or three spaces for mothers.”

What’s needed to make UoA breastfeeding-friendly

-Clearly stated school breastfeeding policy

-Well-equipped and safe breasfeeding spaces in all buildings

-Rental breast pumps for employees and students

-Separate refrigerators to store milk

-Availability of lactation consultants