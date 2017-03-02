Alberta government tables bill to reduce school fees

Parents will pay less to put their kids through school in Alberta this fall, if a new bill introduced by the NDP Thursday passes.

Bill 1: An Act to Reduce School Fees will eliminate fees for instructional supplies as well as busing to school. Combined, those two fees cost Alberta parents more than $50 million a year and add up to 25 per cent of total fees for K-12 students.

Parent organization Support Our Students Alberta applauded the decision as a step toward equity in the education system.

“Sometimes in September it’s like Christmas, the financial crunch that people feel with school fees,” said the group’s executive director Carolyn Blasetti, who has kids attending elementary and junior high in Calgary’s public school system.

The fees are currently charged at varying rates across the province at the discretion of school boards.

The government of Alberta will cover the costs and keep the money with school boards. More details on where the money is coming from in the education ministry are expected when the budget drops on March 16.

Textbooks, workbooks, photocopying, printing and paper supplies are included in the covered instructional supplies and materials, and the province will consult with parents and school boards to determine what other items should be covered in that category.

While Blasetti called the move a step in the right direction, she added that SOS Alberta is pulling for a complete elimination of fees.

“Especially families who have more than one child, or are living near or at the poverty line or below, families like that really struggle to pay these fees,” she said.

Luke Fevin with Alberta Parents for Unbiased Public Inclusive Learning also said the move is a step in the right direction but doesn’t go far enough.

“We encourage the minister to continue looking for operational efficiencies that have zero impact on education outcomes,” Fevin said.

Edmonton's public and Catholic school boards threw their support behind the bill Thursday.



The NDP promised on the campaign trail in 2015 that they would invest $45 million to reduce school fees.