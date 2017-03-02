Alberta throne speech promises cutting families' costs and creating jobs

Alberta’s New Democratic Party government will tighten its belts while easing the burden of family’s wallets this year, according to the speech from the throne.

Lieutenant Government Lois Mitchell opened the new legislative session Thursday by outlining the government’s priorities as the province tries to rebound from two years of recession and economic hardship caused by low oil prices.

Government says it will cut the growth of government spending, plans to intervene in legal challenges against the Trans Mountain pipeline, stimulate emerging industries like light-tech and craft brewing, speed up the province’s transition to clean energy, reduce school fees and cap electricity rates for families.

Premier Rachel Notley’s government have said jobs and families will be its focus during the spring legislature sitting.