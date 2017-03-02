Edmonton healing forest vanishes; focussed on truth and reconciliation
The city says they're looking into the removal of paper hearts.
An installation of more than 1,000 paper hearts, each with a message of reconciliation, has disappeared.
Known as the Healing Forest on the North Saskatchewan River, the hearts were created in November by RISE, or Reconciliation in Solidarity Edmonton, in hopes it will draw Edmontonians to learn about our Indigenous history.
They are no longer fluttering in tree branches, but were intended to stay up as long as possible.
“It was a chance to create a space that maybe shifts people’s understanding, inspires them to learn more, or take action and talk to friends and family, or hold elected officials to account,” said Sara Komarnisky, programming lead with RISE, in November.
The city said they’re looking into the removal.
RISE worked with several city departments to get permission to install the work.
More to come ...
