Edmontonians share stories of being homeless with Mayor Don Iveson

Edmonton’s streets were tough for Lavine Horsefall until she found sanctuary in a supportive housing facility.

“Some of them rough you up,” recalled Horsefall, who moved into Ambrose Place in 2014. ”You have to numb yourself up after getting hurt. It’s hard getting off of the bottle.”

Horsefall was among numerous tenants that shared their stories with Mayor Don Iveson and other elected officials Thursday, putting the spotlight on the supportive housing complex for people who are homeless and couples of Indigenous descent.

“People are hurting out there,” said Norbert Dumais, who stays at Ambrose Place. “It’s so cold most of the time and I don’t know how they do it. It just bothers me.”

The politicians were invited to learn about the facility’s programming that helps reduce the risks of drug and alcohol use.

Alberta Health Services collected data on some of Ambose’s clients before and after they moved in since it opened in 2014, finding inpatient days at hospitals reduced by 81 per cent.

The report also found the number of overall inpatient acute days dropped by 74 per cent and emergency room visits declined by 45 per cent.

One emergency visit typically costs the health system thousands of dollars.

“The statistics are absolutely crystal clear that this will save money in the health system and save money in the justice system,” Iveson told reporters, following his conversations with clients.

“If we really want to end homelessness, we need more places like this for vulnerable people to call home.”

Iveson pushed for $21 million, stretched over 10 years, from the provincial and federal governments to support facilities like Ambrose Place.

“We think that will develop the thousands-or-so units that are needed,” he said.

Horsefall, now clean, has taken up moccasin beading.