How is Edmonton spending your money?

The second half of 2016 was more expensive than normal for Edmonton, as the city shelled out $1.36 billion on new projects and everyday operations, according to new numbers.

In fact, the six-month spend — which was from July 1 to December 31 of 2016 — was $360 million more than the usual $1 billion that’s spent annually on capital, according to Deputy City Manager Adam Laughlin.

He said the Valley Line moved the spending needle up.

“Obviously the Valley Line is the biggest capital project we’ve ever undertaken.”

Metro took a deeper dive into the figures to see what exactly taxpayers are fronting.

The $1.36 billion, which covers capital and operational spending, had already been approved during the formal budget process.

The number makes up 19 per cent of the city’s three-year operational and four-year capital budgets combined.

$1 billion – Valley Line LRT

More than $1 billion of the city’s cash is going to constructing 13 kilometres of the Valley Line LRT. The city awarded the contract to TransEd Partners last year, and latest work includes replacing the Cloverdale Footbridge and removing the Harbin Gate.

$80 million – NW police campus construction

The city spent $80 million on construction for the Northwest Police Campus, according to Laughlin. Police have pushed for a new facility since a 2015 city report highlighted space limitations in their 33-year-old downtown building.

$6.4 million – city operations, things like fixing bridges, upgrading signalling and smart bus tech PHOTO: 41160219

The city spent $6.4 million on city operations from July to December. This includes fixing the Dawson Bridge, operating the landfill and maintaining the smart bus system, among others.

$3.8 million – advertising

The city spent $3.8 million on advertising in newspapers, TV channels, radio stations, movie theatres, billboards and more.

$6.8 million – EPCOR deal

The city spent $6.6 million for services from EPCOR, as more power is needed for construction. The agreement will have a five-year term with an extension option.

$146,670 – Edmonton Tower signage