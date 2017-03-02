Lawyers focus on mental state of man accused in Edmonton mass stabbing attack

EDMONTON — A jury is being urged to consider the mental state of a man accused of killing two co-workers and wounding four others in a bloody knife attack at an Edmonton warehouse.

Jayme Pasieka has pleaded not guilty to 10 charges including first-degree murder and attempted murder in the Feb. 28, 2014, stabbings.

Defence lawyer Peter Royal said during closing arguments today that jurors should have doubts as to whether Pasieka intended to kill and suggested they could find him guilty of manslaughter.

Royal says the evidence shows Pasieka suffered from severe schizophrenia, and that he told police that he didn't plan to kill and felt sad about what happened.

Crown prosecutor Kim Goddard told the jury that Pasieka's mental health symptoms were mild, and the evidence shows he planned to end his own suffering by killing others.