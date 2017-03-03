Big water leak forces rescheduling of surgeries at Edmonton hospital
EDMONTON — Two dozen surgical procedures had to be rescheduled when a water leak at a big Edmonton hospital forced the shutdown of a number of operating rooms.
Officials with the Royal Alexandra Hospital say the water leaked overnight Thursday from a sixth-floor ceiling and caused damage all the way to the basement.
The flow was quickly stopped, but four operating rooms had to be closed.
Dr. Eric Estey with the Royal Alex says other Edmonton hospitals came to their aid.
He also says officials worked to get the procedures rescheduled as soon as possible.
The operating rooms were expected to be back in service Friday. (CTV Edmonton)
