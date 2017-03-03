Dry winter brings $64-million surplus for Edmonton

A low-snow winter helped bring Edmonton a $64-million operating surplus last year.



The city said Thursday the savings are primarily due to a warmer winter and less money spent on snow and ice control on roads.



“Mother Nature clearly gave us a helping hand this past year,” said Todd Burge, Deputy City Manager and Chief Financial Officer, in a news release.



“However, the results overall show that we continue to manage our finances on residents’ behalf for long-term sustainability, flexibility and responsiveness to emerging needs.”



The surplus will be put in the Financial Stabilization Reserve. Funds can then be directed by council to several areas, including expenses that are committed but not yet utilized, the fleet services vehicle replacement reserve or the Cornerstones II program.



What will happen with the money is expected to be debated Tuesday at city council, but may not get voted on until the final tax rate is set in April.