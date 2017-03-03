It's all in the tail: New theory for why some dinos stood on two feet
A
A
Share via Email
EDMONTON — Paleontologists at the University of Alberta have a new theory for why some dinosaurs stood on two feet instead of four.
The researchers found clues in the tails of the ancient creatures' much smaller ancestors, proto-dinosaurs.
Lead author Scott Persons says the tails of proto-dinosaurs had big, leg-powering muscles.
Eventually, the ancient creatures evolved to run faster and for longer distances.
Meanwhile, smaller forelimbs helped reduce their body weight and improved balance, so some proto-dinosaurs gave up walking on all fours entirely.
Persons says earlier theories that proto-dinosaurs stood on two legs just so they could use their forelimbs to catch prey don't stand up.
Most Popular
-
Family in Edmonton hope to reconnect with Alberta sisters found after missing for 30 years
-
Family of Ontario girl impaled by golf club during gym class files $20M lawsuit
-
'Sickened:' Swift national reaction to Halifax judge's comments in taxi driver acquittal
-
#HaliLadyCab: Women offering drives for others wary of taking Halifax taxis