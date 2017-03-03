Man charged with kidnapping after truck stolen with disabled man inside

EDMONTON — A kidnapping charge has been laid after a truck was stolen in Edmonton with a developmentally disabled man inside.

Police say the man was found several hours later safe and sound.

The truck had been left running outside a coffee shop with Cameron Lone, 46, inside.

Police say Lone functions at the level of a seven-year-old child.

Lone was found about 10 blocks away from the shopping mall where the truck had been stolen.

On Thursday, Brandon Salteaux, 24, was charged with kidnapping, theft of a motor vehicle and assault.