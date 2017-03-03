Man charged with kidnapping after truck stolen with disabled man inside
A
A
Share via Email
EDMONTON — A kidnapping charge has been laid after a truck was stolen in Edmonton with a developmentally disabled man inside.
Police say the man was found several hours later safe and sound.
The truck had been left running outside a coffee shop with Cameron Lone, 46, inside.
Police say Lone functions at the level of a seven-year-old child.
Lone was found about 10 blocks away from the shopping mall where the truck had been stolen.
On Thursday, Brandon Salteaux, 24, was charged with kidnapping, theft of a motor vehicle and assault.
(CTV Edmonton)
Most Popular
-
Family in Edmonton hope to reconnect with Alberta sisters found after missing for 30 years
-
Leah Parsons joins voices calling for review of judge who said 'clearly a drunk can consent'
-
Taxi association head says acquitted driver will never drive for any Halifax cab company again
-
Family of Ontario girl impaled by golf club during gym class files $20M lawsuit