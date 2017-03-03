Things to do this weekend: New film shows Edmonton as it could have been

A new 3D film shows what Edmonton might have been had 19th century planners had their way.

Think classic buildings, museums and expansive parks, in the same vein as Paris or Chicago.

The presentation, called Edmonton’s City Beautiful Movement, is happening at Fort Edmonton Park this weekend as part of the RetroFutures series, which imagines what the city would be like if certain historical events had gone differently.

It shows how Edmonton was envisioned by proponents of the City Beautiful Movement, an urban planning philosophy heavy on geometric designs that first became popular in the late nineteenth century.

“The entire presentation blends archival imagery, contemporary photos and recorded audio clips,” said Ryan Stephens with the Edmonton Heritage Council.

“There is a sense that what we are now trying to capture is what they originally envisioned for the legislature and Churchill,” he said of modern urban planning efforts.

“You leave the presentation with about a 100 year hindsight.”

Although the plans were supported by politicians of the day, they were eventually abandoned due to a lack of money following the first World War.

The film was produced by IMAX cameraman Dylan Reade and architect Darrel Babuk.

What's on this weekend

SATURDAY

Harlem Globetrotters

The world famous Harlem Globetrotters descend on Edmonton this Saturday, ready to showoff their renowned ball-handling abilities, comedy and fan interaction.

WHEN: 2:00PM

WHERE: Northlands Coliseum, 7424 118 Ave

SUNDAY

I am not your negro

Finish off Black History Month by taking in the Oscar-nominated documentary based on James Baldwin’s unfinished manuscript Remember this House. The film explores the history of racism in America using archival footage to study the whitewashing of black actors in film.

WHEN: 4:00PM

WHERE: Metro Cinemas

Edmonton Coin Show

Numismatists rejoice! Canada’s largest coin collection, show and sale will be in Edmonton on Sunday showcasing rare collectables and offering appraisals.

WHEN: March 5, 10:00AM – 5:00PM

WHERE: Howard Johnson Hotel 5540 Stony Plain Road

ALL WEEKEND

World of Wheels

The 18th Annual World of Wheels runs all weekend at the Edmonton Expo Centre starting Friday afternoon. The show features hot rods and a plethora of custom trucks and motorcycles. On Saturday Dukes of Hazzard stars Tom Wopat, aka Luke Duke, and Catherine Bach, aka Daisy Duke, will do a meet and greet.

WHEN: All weekend, various times