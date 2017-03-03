Passengers on flight from Vancouver to Edmonton at risk for measles: AHS
WestJet flight WS 186 left Vancouver on the night of Feb. 24.
Alberta Health Services is warning that people on a WestJet flight from Vancouver to Edmonton last month may have been exposed to measles.
Officials have confirmed that a passenger who left Vancouver on Feb. 24 aboard WestJet flight WS 186 was infected. The flight arrived at the Edmonton airport early the following morning.
According to a release AHS will be contacting the passengers of the flight directly, but are asking anyone who was in the Edmonton Airport between 12:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. on Feb. 25 to contact Health Link, or 811.
Anyone who was on the flight or in the Edmonton airport when it landed, and who were born after 1970 and haven't gotten two doses of the vaccine may be at risk for developing measles, AHS said.
Measles is an extremely contagious disease that spreads through the air. There is no treatment for measles, but it can be prevented through immunization. Symptoms, according to AHS, include a high fever, cough, running nose and or red eyes, and a "red, blotchy rash" that appears three to several days after the fever.
Albertans unaware of their immunization history are also asked to call 811.
