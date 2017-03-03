RCMP announce Todd Shean will be new commanding officer for Alberta

EDMONTON — The Mounties have appointed a new commander for Alberta.

RCMP say Todd Shean is now the commanding officer for the province.

Shean was assistant commissioner in charge of federal policing special services in Ottawa and takes over from Deputy Commissioner Marianne Ryan, who is retiring.

Shean joined the RCMP in 1986 and led the detachment in Codiac, N.B. from 2005 to 2008.

He was promoted to chief superintendent and transferred to Ottawa to oversee national drug and organized crime operations, and has also served as assistant commissioner in charge of financial crime.

Alberta Justice Minister and Solicitor General Kathleen Ganley welcomed Shean and thanked Ryan for her 35 years of public service.

"The work of the RCMP, day in and day out, reflects its commitment to the well-being of Albertans in communities across our province," Ganley said in a news release.

"I am proud to have the RCMP as our provincial police service and I look forward to continuing this partnership with Assistant Commissioner Shean."

Shean was selected through a process that involved both RCMP and the Alberta government.