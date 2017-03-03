News / Edmonton

RCMP seize 'extremely harmful' Carfentanil pills in St. Albert

The drug is even more dangerous than fentanyl, which was linked to 343 deaths in Alberta in 2016.

St. Albert RCMP seized a quantity of pills that looked like prescription Oxy tablets, but turned out to contain Carfentanil, an "extremely harmful" substance 100 times stronger than fentanyl, according to a press release.

Officers encountered the tablets while executing a search warrant in December.

In the release, officials said they're releasing the information to raise awarness of the risks of the drug.

Carfentil is listed under Schedule 1 of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, and is a version of fentanyl. It looks like table salt and just a few doses can trigger a fatal overdose.

There were 343 overdose deaths linked to fentanyl in Alberta last year.

The investigation is before the courts.  




