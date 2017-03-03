RCMP seize 'extremely harmful' Carfentanil pills in St. Albert

St. Albert RCMP seized a quantity of pills that looked like prescription Oxy tablets, but turned out to contain Carfentanil, an "extremely harmful" substance 100 times stronger than fentanyl, according to a press release.

Officers encountered the tablets while executing a search warrant in December.

In the release, officials said they're releasing the information to raise awarness of the risks of the drug.

Carfentil is listed under Schedule 1 of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, and is a version of fentanyl. It looks like table salt and just a few doses can trigger a fatal overdose.

There were 343 overdose deaths linked to fentanyl in Alberta last year.



The investigation is before the courts.