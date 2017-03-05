WHL Roundup: Heponiemi lifts Swift Current Broncos over Edmonton Oil Kings 4-3

EDMONTON — Aleksi Heponiemi's power-play goal 4:20 into the third period was the winner as the Swift Current Broncos edged the Edmonton Oil Kings 4-3 on Sunday in Western Hockey League action.

Glenn Gawdin, Kaden Elder and Conner Chaulk also scored as Swift Current (34-20-10) won its fourth game in a row. Jordan Papirny made 34 saves for the Broncos.

Davis Murray, Trey Fix-Wolansky and Graham Millar found the back of the net for the Oil Kings (20-40-5). Josh Dechaine stopped 25 shots in net for Edmonton, which extended its winless streak to eight games.

Swift Current went 1 for 3 on the power play and the Oil Kings could not convert on their two man advantages.

WARRIORS 11 ICE 2

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Noah Gregor struck twice in the Warriors' rout of Kootenay.

Jayden Halbgewachs and Thomas Foster had a goal and two assists each for Moose Jaw (41-17-8). Brayden Burke, Branden Klatt, Luka Burzan, Dmitri Zaitsev, Tanner Jeannot, Justin Almeida and Brecon Wood rounded out the attack.

Noah Philp and Barrett Sheen replied for the Ice (14-41-10).

PATS 4 WHEAT KINGS 2

BRANDON, Man. — Sam Steel scored his 46th of the season to lead Regina past the Wheat Kings.

Adam Brooks had a short-handed goal for the Pats (45-12-8), while Connor Hobbs scored on the power play and Wyatt Sloboshan put the puck into an empty net.

Stelio Mattheos and Tyler Coulter supplied the offence for Brandon (29-27-10).