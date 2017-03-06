Edmonton Heroes: Bukola Salami makes mental health support accessible for newcomers

As an immigrant from Nigeria, Bukola Salami knows first hand how hard adjusting to life in a new country can be, which is why she’s devoted her career to making sure immigrant kids get the mental health help they need.

“My background influences me to even choose the topic that I am choosing and it also influences me when I am doing my research,” she said. “I am always considering how does my race intersect with this?”

Salami is a healthcare researcher based at the University of Alberta, who studies mental health among new Albertans from Africa.

She said newcomers have unique issues that aren’t always addressed by healthcare providers, but she hopes her background can bridge the gap.

“In terms of my race, it is always easier when you go into African communities,” she said. “I say, ‘How are we raising our children?’ as opposed to ‘their children.’ Because I am part of the community,” Salami said.

She’s currently working with 30 families from various African immigrant communities. She hopes to use what she learns to help immigration service providers support newcomers more effectively.

Building a new life in Canada often means mental strain, she said, but mental health issues carry a great deal of stigma in African communities.

Her understanding of African culture allows her to discuss mental health in a culturally sensitive and unconventional way.

“When you ask parents about parenting, they love to talk to you,” she said. “But once they see mental health, it’s very different and quickly the conversation is, ‘No one here has a problem. No one in this house is crazy.’”

“The language has to be different when you are asking them,” she said.

Issues like these aren’t well understood in a healthcare system where black Canadians aren’t well represented, she said.

“There is a vital need in terms of representation, because a lot of times there is discrepancy between the Canadian population and those that are providing services,” she said, adding that all public services would benefit from staff that reflect the people they’re serving.

“Maybe that would increase the chances that culturally congruent or culturally competent services will be delivered."

She hopes that eventually, her research will make it easier for community services providers to support newcomers to Edmonton.