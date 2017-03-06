Edmonton parents start blog to shine light on pedestrian deaths

Three years since the death of their son David, Jane Cardillo and Steve Finkelman decided to display his guitar in their living room.

A driver killed David Finkelman, a free-spirited 27-year-old musician, while he walking in a crosswalk on Whyte Avenue in January 2014.

“It was the right time to bring out the guitar. Before, we just couldn’t do it. It brings so much energy into the room. It feels like his life is in this room,” Jane said.

“Having lost David, we lost our life. It’s kind of been a rough ride for us.”

They also started a blog, Voices for Traffic Safety YEG, in late January to mark the third anniversary of his death, putting names and faces to the issue of pedestrians fatalities in Edmonton.

It was launched out of frustration, Steve said.

The couple’s blog continues the debate over Edmonton’s contentious Vision Zero strategy, which is a long-term plan to reduce traffic deaths and injuries to zero.

“There’s something wrong. They’re doing the engineering stuff, but they’re not doing the advocacy, awareness and education. They’re not standing up,” Steve said.

“We kind of feel the promise of Vision Zero hasn’t moved the way it should.”

Advocates have also argued Vision Zero focuses too much on drivers and that the city isn’t going far enough to improve infrastructure for people.

Mayor Don Iveson recently called for a re-launch of the strategy, pushing for a focus on people and lowering speeds.

But those are just words, Steve said.

The couple wants action, especially on changing drivers’ attitudes.

The woman who killed David was turning left.

“She didn’t see him. The guy who was with her yelled, ‘Watch the guy. Watch the guy,’” Steve said. “What was she doing? People aren’t paying attention.”