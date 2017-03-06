Edmonton snow causes messy roads and collisions

Snow over the weekend made a mess of Edmonton roads Monday morning.

Edmonton police released vehicle collision numbers Monday, as crews continue to clear roads and sidewalks.

From 6 a.m. to 10:20 a.m., there were five hit-and-run collisions, four crashes that caused injuries and 30 that caused damage to properties.

City crews worked nonstop over the weekend to clear roads and sidewalks during and following Saturday’s snowfall.

The city provided an update on its snow-clearing efforts, after an estimated five to 10 centimetres fell.

As of 9:30 a.m. Monday morning, the city had 278 pieces of equipment on the roads clearing snow.

After the snow stops falling — expected this afternoon — the city will update its Major Roads Snow Plowing Map online so citizens can track plowing progress.

“We would like to remind citizens to drive cautiously for winter conditions and also give our equipment plenty of room to work,” the city said in a news release.