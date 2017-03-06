'Do the right thing': Opposition parties call on Alberta to declare a public health emergency

All four opposition parties in Alberta have demanded government declare a public health emergency as the overdose crisis continues.

Three-hundred and forty three people in Alberta died last year from fentanyl-related overdoses, a number that doesn’t include deaths from other opioids and drugs.

“Fentanyl has swept across our province and is having a devastating result,” said Wildrose MLA Angela Pitt, at a rare joint press conference held alongside the province’s PC, Alberta and Liberal parties on Monday. “Although some steps have been taken to try to address this crisis, it is clear there is so much more to be done.”

The most immediate action opposition parties want is for Rachel Notley’s NDP government to call a state of emergency.

“When it comes to the lives of Albertans, there is no partisan colours here,” said PC MLA Michael Ellis. “All four opposition caucuses in the Alberta legislature stand together to call on this government to do the right thing: Declare a public health emergency to deal with the frightening opioid epidemic.”

Liberal leader David Swann, who plans to introduce an emergency motion on the issue later Monday, said the provincial health officer doesn’t have the resources needed to keep up with the crisis on top of her other public health duties.

Government eliminated a provincial mental health and addictions officer last year, and Swann would like to see that position reinstated.

“We’re not getting a handle on this,” he said. “If this were an influenza outbreak, you would see a state of emergency called.”

Doing so would be more than just symbolic, said Alberta Party leader Greg Clark.

“It gives government and frontline personnel in health care and other branches of government new tools that they can use to address this crisis,” he said. “It allows for government to treat this crisis as what it is, a crisis.”