Police investigating after man hit by driver of van
Pedestrian sustained 'life-threatening injuries,' driver uninjured.
Edmonton police are investigating after a man sustained "life-threatening injuries" after being hit by a man driving a van in northwest Edmonton last week.
A 64-year-old man was crossing 128 Avenue between 97 and 101 Street Friday morning when he was hit by a man driving a 2012 white Ford Econoline van headed east.
Police were called to the scene at about 8:25 a.m. EMS treated the man and took him to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he remains.
EPS Traffic Section continues to investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
