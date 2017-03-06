Police investigating after man hit by driver of van

Edmonton police are investigating after a man sustained "life-threatening injuries" after being hit by a man driving a van in northwest Edmonton last week.



A 64-year-old man was crossing 128 Avenue between 97 and 101 Street Friday morning when he was hit by a man driving a 2012 white Ford Econoline van headed east.

Police were called to the scene at about 8:25 a.m. EMS treated the man and took him to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he remains.

EPS Traffic Section continues to investigate.