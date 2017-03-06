Strathcona community, U of A students talk renewing neighbourhood streets

Strathcona community reps and University of Alberta students have joined forces to get a head start on plans to improve the neighbourhood’s streetscape.

The Strathcona Centre Community League and the four U of A students held an open house Monday to get public input on plans to fix the neighbourhood’s streets through the Neighbourhood Renewal Program.

Strathcona is slated to receive millions of dollars from the city come 2019, when the neighbourhood’s streets and sidewalks will be revitalized.

The partnership with the U of A is separate from the city-led renewal process. The league will use the students’ plans when it engages with Edmonton officials later this year.

Conrad Nobert, who sits on the community league’s board, said residents are expecting more than just newly paved sidewalks when the project gets underway.

He said the community wants a neighbourhood that benefits pedestrians and cyclists.

“But doing that generally means introducing new designs to reduce the volume and speeds of cars coming through the neighbourhood,” he said.

The students’ preliminary vision was largely in line with making streets more walkable and bikeable.

They included things like building a shared-use path near the streetcar tracks, raised sidewalks, curb extensions and separated bike lanes.

“In a central neighbourhood like Strathcona that’s so dense and has so many access points to the city, for it not to have really good walkability is a huge problem,” said U of A planning student Stephanie Kovach, who’s working on the project.

“We’re excited to be working on it. The community is behind it, so it’s really nice to see people so involved and passionate about it.”