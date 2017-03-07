Photos: Alberta town’s pink tap water has residents puzzled

Imagine turning the tap and having neon pink liquid pour out instead of clear water.

That’s what happened to residents in the Town of Onoway, Alta. –northwest of Edmonton – Monday, who took to Facebook and social media after making the disturbing find.

“My water is broken. Thanks town of Onoway,” posted Trevor Winfield, along with a video of his bathroom sink filling up with Pepto-coloured water.

The town’s mayor, Dale Krasnow, released a statement Tuesday saying no one was put at risk by the bizarre incident.

“We were never advised by Alberta Environment to issue a pubic advisory and all indications are that there was never a public health risk,” wrote Krasnow. “We are still assessing what exactly happened but it appears a valve may have stuck allowing the potassium permanganate to get into our sump reservoir and thereby into the town’s water distribution system.”

The town drained its reservoir and tried to flush out its entire water distribution system once it realized the substance, used to treat water, got into the main water supply.