Edmonton brothers collect ‘80s bikes in hopes of starting museum

Growing up in the late ‘80s, Robert Riley and Chuck Spruit couldn't afford shiny new BMXs.

So the brothers built their own bikes from spare parts, riding them through the streets of downtown Edmonton until suppertime.

“We were never in our house when we were younger,” Riley recalled. “It was a lot of fun.”

Now 35 and 40, Riley and Spruit are collecting BMXs built in the late ‘80s — the rides they wanted as kids.

“They’re built so cool and they’re built so smooth,” Riley said. “They’re really shiny and they really popped out at you — the colours are unreal.”

Now their home has become a shrine to the bikes of their youth. By scouring sites like Kijiji and talking to the “underground, tightly knit” BMX community, they've collected about 50 of the low-slung sport bikes so far.

They plan to start an ‘80s bike museum when they collect 200.

“When I buy a bike, I get a piece of my childhood back,” he said. “I get a memory of what I remember back then. It’s really neat.”

Riley said people are surprised to learn he wants to buy their old bike for more than $600.

“I’ll never sell a bike,” he said. “I’m only into buying them.”

Final plans for the museum have yet to be determined, but Spruit said he’d like to include a park with ramps, rails and half-pipes.

“We hope to end up doing a concession (at the museum), where we’d sell ‘80s and ‘90s-themed gear, shoes, and sweaters,” he said. “’90s-style concession food with ‘90s prices. It’d be a real cool set from back in the day.”

But the brothers also want to use the museum as a place for older folks to re-live their childhood.