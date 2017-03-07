Lack of snow means extra cash for Edmonton, but how to spend it?

After a low-snow winter meant fewer plows needed on city streets, Edmonton has an extra $64 million—and city council has some decisions to make.

Council voted Tuesday to put most of the surplus, which had been set aside for snow clearing, into the rainy day fund for later use. Some of it has already been earmarked for other projects, but about $30 million is up for grabs.

The question now: how to spend it?

City staff are recommending that the cash go into a reserve set aside for urgent needs.

But it’s up to council to make the final decision, which they’re scheduled to do in April.

And they’re divided.

While some agree with city staff, others have suggested the $30 million go to one-time events or projects like Nuit Blanche or the Edmonton City Museum Project. Both asked for funds during budget deliberations last year but were turned down.

Related

At least one councillor thinks it could be used to reduce the proposed 2.85 per cent tax hike.

Coun. Mike Nickel said about $8 to $9 million of the reserve could be used to lower the tax increase to 2 per cent. He said Calgary managed to reduce the tax hike to zero through similar methods.

“When do we use the fund, if it’s not for today?” Nickel said, referencing tough economic times. “Taxes have gone up, so the question now is, ‘Have we hit the wall?’ This is not just city tax, this is the carbon tax, grocery bills going up and gas going up.”

But city staff argued against using the surplus to reduce the tax hike.

Chief Financial Officer Todd Burge told council that Edmonton would have to find extra funds to avoid a major tax increase in 2018.

“You have to pay up at some point,” he said.

Mayor Don Iveson said he thinks it’s “not good fiscal policy” to use the surplus to reduce the tax increase.

“It’s great politics, I get it,” he said. “It’s somewhat opportunistic and irresponsible to take one-time money we have in a surplus, pretend it’s going to lower taxes when really all it’s doing is lowering them one year when we have to raise them the next.”

Burge said the city is already looking at a 5 per cent increase in 2018, though staff are working to bring that number down.

The surplus numbers are preliminary — the final numbers are expected to come in April.