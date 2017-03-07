Edmonton police investigate 'vicious' road rage incident

Edmonton police are investigating a "vicious" road rage incident Tuesday morning that left a 34-year-old woman with two broken arms.

Officers were called out to an incident 76 Avenue and 87 Street at about 6:30 a.m.



The woman was driving northbound on 87 Street when she approached a Chevrolet Aveo stopped in the eastbound lane, according to a release.

Police say she honked her horn, before passing the car. It is alleged the suspect vehicle followed her to a nearby residental address.

When she stopped and exited her car, the male suspect ran up to her and struck both her arms with a crowbar.

Paramedics took her to hospital, where doctors performed surgery.

Police are seeking the public's help locating the suspect. He is described as a Caucasian male, approximately 30 years old and 6'1'' tall. He has a medium build with brown hair and blue eyes.

He was wearing a grey toque, blue jeans and a dark coloured jacket.

The suspect vehicle is described as a mid-2000s, silver, four-door Chevrolet Aveo. It has a seven-digit Alberta licence plate, that begins with the letter “B”. The vehicle also has a small fin or spoiler on the rear hatch and steel, or winter, rims on the tires.