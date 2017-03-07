Edmonton police investigate 'vicious' road rage incident
Woman taken to hospital Tuesday morning with two broken arms
Edmonton police are investigating a "vicious" road rage incident Tuesday morning that left a 34-year-old woman with two broken arms.
Officers were called out to an incident 76 Avenue and 87 Street at about 6:30 a.m.
The woman was driving northbound on 87 Street when she approached a Chevrolet Aveo stopped in the eastbound lane, according to a release.
Police say she honked her horn, before passing the car. It is alleged the suspect vehicle followed her to a nearby residental address.
When she stopped and exited her car, the male suspect ran up to her and struck both her arms with a crowbar.
Paramedics took her to hospital, where doctors performed surgery.
Police are seeking the public's help locating the suspect. He is described as a Caucasian male, approximately 30 years old and 6'1'' tall. He has a medium build with brown hair and blue eyes.
He was wearing a grey toque, blue jeans and a dark coloured jacket.
The suspect vehicle is described as a mid-2000s, silver, four-door Chevrolet Aveo. It has a seven-digit Alberta licence plate, that begins with the letter “B”. The vehicle also has a small fin or spoiler on the rear hatch and steel, or winter, rims on the tires.
Officers would also like to speak to two witnesses seen walking across the street when the incident occured. They are described as a woman in a long white coat and a man walking two dark-coloured dogs.