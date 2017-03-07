Edmonton school bus drivers seek changes to parking bylaw

Coun. Ben Henderson wants school bus drivers to be able to park their buses on the street between shifts, a move he said could mean savings and environmental benefits.

He submitted an inquiry Tuesday during city council, asking staff to look into the matter, after he said school bus drivers raised the issue with him.

“This provides savings in time, fuel, wear and tear on the roads and environmental benefits,” he told council.

It’s currently illegal to park school buses on the street, as the vehicles weigh more than 4,500 kilograms, which violates city bylaws.

Jim Kane, location manager with school bus company First Student in Edmonton, said not being able to park buses on the street during the day creates challenges for drivers.

He said drivers work a morning and afternoon shift, so currently have to use their personal vehicles to drive to and from the bus garage four times a day. If they could park on the street during the day, they would only have to drive twice daily in their personal car.

“It’s an individual cost that limits drivers,” he said. “It makes it tougher for us to recruit drivers.”

However, “every driver is warned they are liable for any fines they receive for parking on the street,” Kane added. “They pay those tickets. It’s something we don’t permit.”

Henderson said Calgary currently allows bus drivers to park in the street during the day.