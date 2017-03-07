Edmonton streamlines urban gardening bylaws

Life should be simpler for urban gardeners tending to the birds and the bees – literally – after Edmonton city council approved changes to its bylaws Monday.

A year into its urban agricultural land use strategy, city staff told council that the community is still confused about what types of projects require permits, and that some of the stipulations around parking in the original bylaws were excessive.

To that end, council approved a number of amendments Monday that should make the process easier for residents and businesses getting into urban agriculture.

Under the new rules, development permits will no longer need to be obtained for beekeeping equipment “as these activities have only minor associated structures,” according to staff.

All hen enclosures, however, will now require such permits, allowing the city to review the proposed locations of structures, regulate their size and gauge what kind of impact they may have on neighbours.

On-site parking is no longer required for urban gardens and farms in the downtown core, as the city believes there is already sufficient transit access and parking in the area.

Development permits are required for urban gardens and urban outdoor farms in non-residential areas so environmental and risk assessments can be done.