Edmontonians asked to chime in on park and ride survey

Do you have strong feelings about park and rides in Edmonton?

If so, the city has an online survey for you.

They survey will be available online from March 6 to 30, and is part of ongoing efforts to develop a long-term pard and ride strategy.



Questions ask residents if they currently use park and ride facilities, what their intended priorities should be and even lets users suggest locations for new park and ride lots on an interactive map.

The city believes park and rides help increase travel options for Edmontonians, encourage more people to take public transit and help reduce greenhouse gas emission and traffic congestion.