Maskwacis arena up for $100K prize and NHL preseason game

A small hockey-loving community near Edmonton is up for a big prize and a national spotlight.



The Neyaskweyahk Memorial Arena in Maskwacis is one of 10 finalists in the annual Kraft Hockeyville contest, with a chance to win $100,000 in upgrades and host an NHL preseason game.



“There’s just an overwhelming sense of pride in the community. (We're) just shocked that we were selected,” said Tara Cutarm with Ermineskin Cree Nation, who narrated the pitch video that helped get the rink selected.



For Maskwacis, a community south of Edmonton that serves four First Nation reserves, the Neyaskweyahk is a lot more than just a place to play hockey.



“The arena is the only facility that we have for our youth in our community. Whereas other communities might have a swimming pool or a theatre or any kind of gym or play area for youth, this is our only facility,” Cutarm said.



“It’s one of the only sources that we have for our youth to keep them doing something positive in the community. Because the alternatives are not good.”



Originally called Ermineskin Arena, the NHL-size rink was built in 1998 to serve a growing number of young hockey players.



It’s fallen into disrepair and was closed last season, forcing local teams to play mostly road games and fall behind on practice.



According to the community’s contest pitch, the $100,000 would be used to fix the front lobby and seating, renovate the dressing rooms, and put in energy efficient lighting – partially to accommodate more elders who want to come out to games.



Cutarm said the win would give everyone a boost.



“Nothing like that has happened here, or anything remotely close to that. That would be huge for community, for the youth,” she said.



Tom Crier, who coaches young hockey players in Maskwacis, called the community a “hotbed” for minor hockey and said ice time there is at a premium.



He said Maskwacis needs its infrastructure up to speed to show kids they can chase their dreams without leaving for the city.



“Hockey is life in wintertime out here,” Crier said.



***



Online voting starts March 12 for the Kraft Hockeyville contest, and the winner will be announced during an episode of Hockey Night in Canada on April 1.



Didsbury in southern Alberta is also in the running, seeking to upgrade the Didsbury Memorial Complex.