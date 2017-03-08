Edmonton lecture seeks elusive breakthrough on farm safety

Death and injury rates on Alberta family farms aren’t going down despite pressure from public health experts, labour organizations and, recently, government, according to the director of the University of Alberta’s Injury Prevention Centre.

Don Voaklander has been tracking farm injuries and fatalities for 20 years and says he hasn’t seen much improvement in that time.

“The fatality rate for farms and families has flat lined. It has never really changed in 20-odd years,” he said. “And while we’ve done all this legislation, it has never really targeted a big part of the population at risk – a population that doesn’t want to be targeted.”

While government controversially enacted Bill 6 – which requires Workers Compensation Board coverage for paid farm workers – last year, farm owners and their family members are exempt.

Farmers are five times more likely to be killed on the job than in any other industry, with about 101 deaths Canada-wide each year.

Voaklander said educational interventions have shown to be ineffective at reducing injury rates as well.

So what will it take to prevent these workplace deaths?

Voaklander hopes to answer that question Thursday, when he hosts a free public lecture on the subject, titled “Old MacDonald had a farm injury”.

The answer, he said, may lie with industry.

“I’m talking about societal pressure. [Farming] is kind of a ruggedly, individualistic profession and for many years it has been treated that way,” said Voaklander. “But if you look at McCain now, a big food producer, they have a code of conduct for suppliers that includes occupational health and safety. Same with, ironically, Walmart. We’re seeing that more and more. So when people want to supply some of these companies, they may have to change their behaviours and be subject to more scrutiny.”