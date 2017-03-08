Edmonton mother charged after infant left in vehicle in frigid conditions
EDMONTON — An Edmonton mother has been charged after her seven-month-old infant was left in a parked vehicle while the temperature outside was -28 C.
Police say officers rescued the child from the back seat of a locked Toyota in a commercial parking lot after a concerned citizen called.
They say officers decided to break the front driver's side window to retrieve the crying baby after a lengthy, unsuccessful search for the driver.
The child's 30-year-old mother returned about 10 minutes later and was charged with causing a child to be in need of intervention.
Police say they are not releasing the name of the woman to protect the identity of the complainant.
