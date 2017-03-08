News / Edmonton

Edmonton mother charged after infant left in vehicle in frigid conditions

EDMONTON — An Edmonton mother has been charged after her seven-month-old infant was left in a parked vehicle while the temperature outside was  -28 C.

Police say officers rescued the child from the back seat of a locked Toyota in a commercial parking lot after a concerned citizen called.

They say officers decided to break the front driver's side window to retrieve the crying baby after a lengthy, unsuccessful search for the driver.

The child's 30-year-old mother returned about 10 minutes later and was charged with causing a child to be in need of intervention.

Police say they are not releasing the name of the woman to protect the identity of the complainant.

 

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Edmonton Views